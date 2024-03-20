Nollywood actress Chisom Steve has recounted how she met her husband, Ogbonnaya Ikenna Daniel, a naval officer.

This comes few weeks after she did her Civil and white wedding.

In a YouTube video, Chisom Steve revealed that she met him on instagram.

According to her, the moment she saw his photo via Instagram explore page, she already knew he is her husband.

She even told her friends and sisters back then that she has found her husband but they didn’t take her serious.

However, because the handler of the military page that posted his picture didnt tag him, she had a tough time locating his account and when she eventually did, she found out his account was private.

Chisom later sent him a request and few hours later, he followed back. She expressed her happiness by purchasing snacks for her sisters.

They started chatting. He would call & speak with her for hours.

Later on, he visited her home, met her family and spiritual father. Months later, they got married.

Chisom Steve disclosed that her now husband was actually her first boyfriend.

“This man happens to be my first boyfriend ever and my only boyfriend. And he ended up my husband. Is that not miraculous God working? Is that not baba God working. I don’t know what it means to say my ex. I did not do relationship. I met this man. he was my first boyfriend and he ended up my one and only husband. Even after this world”

See the video below:

