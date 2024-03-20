Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi took to social media today to celebrate his wife, Temi Otedola on her 28th birthday today, March 20th.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, the music star shared a photo of Temi vacationing, playfully wrapped in towels and giving a thumbs-up.

The caption read, “I want to spoil my baby. Happy birthday, Naughty Temi.”

Mr Eazi also took o his Instagram page to share a stunning photo of Temi, wishing her a happy birthday.

He wrote, “Happy birthday, Iyawo mi” (“Iyawo mi” translates to “My wife” in Yoruba).”

He added in another post; “Thank you for letting me style you.”

These captions solidify what fans already knew – Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola are indeed married. The couple previously confirmed their marriage in November 2023.

See the posts below;

