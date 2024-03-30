Olori Tobi Phillips, the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has expressed gratitude to God as she shares her pregnancy experience.

In a recent video message, the former beauty Queen revealed that despite her strong faith, she experienced moments of fear around the 18th week of her pregnancy.

She credits a social media pregnancy announcement video by Dairy Kitchen Lover for inspiring her to focus more on prayer.

Olori Tobi Phillips went on to report a complication-free pregnancy, even though she was carrying twins, which can be considered high-risk.

Sharing the video, she wrote;

“Hey guys, so I’m two weeks Postpartum today and I thought to share some of my experience trying to conceive and during pregnancy with y’all. But, I may not be able to start from the beginning, so I might as well pick up stories from in between, however, the spirit leads me.

I’m gonna be speaking about my 18-week pregnancy, then I saw a video of Dairy Kitchen Lover, where she was telling her family and friends about her pregnancy and everybody was rejoicing and praising God with her. During that time I was a bit scared about my pregnancy for no reason, despite the fact that I had faith in God. So that video literally motivated me to run to God in more prayers, so I told God ‘See the way Dairy of a kitchen lover is thanking you and rejoicing with her family, I need you to help me follow through with this pregnancy and let me birth my babies in good health, so that I can tell the world that you did this for me.

I had a seamless, no-stress kind of pregnancy. I never had constipation or those little complications others go through. I literally had sound health, my BP was always normal and my sugar level was normal”.

“Dear God, I Have Boasted About You, Please Don’t Fail Me” This was one major prayer I prayed throughout my pregnancy I actually had it on my alarm as a daily reminder.

God granted me a smooth sail despite the fact that twin pregnancy is considered high risk, so I’m out here giving honor to whom it belongs “All Glory Belongs to God Almighty, Olodumare, Aran ni ba ni lo”

@diaryofakitchenlover pregnancy announcement video motivated me more.

Don’t Let Fear stop you from Trusting God (especially when you are not sure of how he will make it happen”.

