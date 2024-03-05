Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown recently revealed he is seeking spiritual guidance after experiencing what he believes are annual “spiritual attacks.”

The influencer, who previously spoke about mental health struggles, took to social media to share his decision to go on a break and archive most of his Instagram posts.

He then explained that he feels targeted by negative spiritual forces, particularly after his birthday each year.

As examples, he cited a past foot injury and the recent deletion of his TikTok account, which had over 1.7 million followers.

Following advice from his father, James Brown traveled to his village in Imo State for prayers aimed at combating these perceived spiritual attacks.

He also shared that he had been experiencing dreams featuring fellow Nigerian entertainer Bobrisky and other drag queens, which he linked to the spiritual attacks.

After his prayers, Brown expressed gratitude on Instagram, thanking God for feeling healed from the “tribulations of the enemy.”

Watch below;

ALSO READ:“Thank you for standing by me through it all “- Apostle Johnson Suleman pens sweet note to wife, Lizzy on her birthday