Nigerian skit maker, Nasty Blaq has reacted after social media figure, VeryDarkMan called him out over the skit he did with BBNaija star, Queen Atang.

Recall that in the skit, Queen Mercy Atang enters and informs Nasty Blaq that she is pregnant. When he asks what they should do about it, she suggests termination, which he reluctantly accepts.

When they arrive at the hospital, they are shocked to learn that the treatment will cost 11 million Naira.

The following scene in the video depicts Queen Mercy Atang and Nasty Blaq dancing wildly during their child’s dedication ceremony in church some months later, implying that they did not proceed with the procedure due to the costs involved.

Reacting to this, VeryDarkMan publicly criticized both Queen and Nasty Blaq, accusing them of mocking Lord Lamba and questioning Queen’s fiancée’s decision to marry her.

Taking to social media, Nasty Blaq denied the accusations, stating he had no intention of chasing clout or mocking anyone.

He clarified that the skit was actually an older creation and was uploaded recently due to personal health issues.

He expressed confidence that his fans understand his true character and would not misinterpret his work.

Taking a swipe at VeryDarkMan, the content creator stated that he will stoop so low to debate with him as the Influencer is not in his level.

Watch below;

ALSO READ:“To the little girl I met at 17 who has blossomed to a Virtuous Woman” Pastor Jerry Eze pens sweet note to his wife on her birthday