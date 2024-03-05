Social media media figure, VeryDarkMan is causing a stir online after criticizing a funny video featuring BBNaija star, Queen Atang and skit maker, Nasty Blaq.

The comedic skit takes a humorous look at an unexpected pregnancy. Queen portrays a woman who informs Blaq, her partner (played for laughs), that she’s expecting. They initially consider termination, but the high cost depicted in the skit (11 million Naira, roughly $27,500 USD) throws a wrench in their plans.

The twist ending, however, shows the couple celebrating a baby dedication ceremony, implying they decided to keep the child.

Reacting to this in a viral video, VeryDarkMan revealed that he doesn’t like the video and said it was only made to get attention.

According to him, the newly engaged is using the video to talk about a real-life situation with the father of her baby, Lord Lamba.

The influencer also said things about their relationship that cannot be confirmed.

VeryDarkMan alleged that Queen Atang and Lord Lamba were just neighbors and something happened during their visits.

He also said they weren’t officially together before the pregnancy and that Queen Mercy Atang got pregnant to pressure Lord Lamba into a relationship.

Captioning the video, he wrote:

“To the guy who want marry lord lamba baby mama, you are a second option,I hope the marriage works,to nasty blaq I am disappointed,maybe because I hold you in high esteem 🤷 well na so the industry be,always try to kee the competition 🤷💪 @lordlamba this is an opportunity to say your side and drop evidences,also ignore everything and stand up for yourself(they will say VDM 8 women now,VDM DOESNT SEE GENDER(if you bad you bad,if you good you good).”

