Hours after announcing her engagement, BBNaija star Queen Atang has explain why her why her fiancee, King David, decided to proposed to her with a diamond ring.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality star shared more video from her engagement ceremony.

In her caption, Queen Atang revealed that when she asked her fiancee why he spent so much money on the diamond ring, he replied, “Because you mean the world to me.”

Deeply moved by his words and actions, Queen wrote a heartfelt message to her future husband.

In the message, she promises to love him completely, the way a devoted wife from their culture would love her husband.

She ends by saying that their love will last forever.

In her words;

“My fiancé said, “My dear Queen, it’s diamonds 💎 for you, babe.” When I asked why he spent so much, he replied, “Because you mean the world to me.” As Pastor Jerry Eze would ask, “How will you shout?” Well, I’ve lost my voice; I can’t shout anymore. Instead, I’m filled with gratitude and thankfulness to God.

To my dear husband to be @iam_kingdaivid I vow to love you with the depth and devotion of a true Akwa Ibom woman to her husband. You’ve signed up for boundless love.

Till the wheels fall off..❤️❤️❤️ #diamondsareforever”

See below:

