Nigerian social commentator, VeryDarkMan has been released from prison after 9 days in custody.

This was revealed in a statement released by activist Omoyele Sowore.

Recall that VeryDarkMan’s arrest sparked controversy, with some celebrating the news while others called for his release.

Many speculated that his extended detention stemmed from his criticisms of high-ranking police officials, whom he allegedly accused of homosexuality.

VeryDarkMan had claimed some lawmakers were romantically involved with Bobrisky, granting him immunity from law enforcement.

Shortly after, VeryDarkMan was arrested. While some initially believed Bobrisky was behind the arrest, actress Tonto Dikeh was later implicated.

Nine days later, VeryDarkMan has been released from Prison.

