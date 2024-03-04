Nollywood actor Kunle Remi has dedicated the trailblazer award he received at the Silverbird Tv award show, to his late colleagues, Sisi Quadri and Mr Ibu.

Recall that movie stars died in the past week.

While receiving the trailblazer award at the Silverbird Tv award show, Kunle Remi mentioned that he was dedicating the award to Mr Ibu and and Sisi Quadir.

He also took to Instagram to share a video of from the award ceremony with the caption;

“Experiencing profound joy as I was recognized and celebrated Last night @silverbirdtv MAN OF THE YEAR AWARDS. Sharing the stage with the iconic @nancyisimeofficial wasn’t a coincidence; l remember our first meeting as models in a Globacom ad back in 2009, little did we know we’d reach this moment. Our belief in God and hope in the best for our journey brought us here. God is just getting started. Grateful to Silverbird board, executives, Management and staff for this Trailblazer Award.

This is dedicated to those who paved the way, the true trailblazers I’ve had the privilege to share the screen with, especially late Mr. IBU & Sisi Quadri. Thank you for your Art. This is also for you my kindred.. We rock forever thank you.”

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “If Jasmine was still there, Mr ibu would not die.This people didn’t show him love. I know what I saw” Actress, Doris Ogala slam John Okafor’s family