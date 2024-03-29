Nigerian actor Yul Edochie is of the opinion that money helps more than prayers.

In an Instagram post, the movie star stated that many people don’t need prayers as much as they need money.

Yul Edochie argued that people should focus on giving money to those in need instead of just praying for them.

“Many people don’t need prayers. They just need money. Give people money whenever you can.Lots of people need help” he wrote.

His advice has sparked reactions online.

While some agree with the value of financial assistance, others express disapproval, suggesting a disconnect between his words and recent personal actions related to his family.

A significant portion of the online criticism stemmed from the fact that Edochie’s post did not appear to acknowledge the anniversary of his son’s death.

One boobie wrote; “Be hiding your bad character under messages like this. Your good works should start from your family. If not, you’re just blabbing.”

Ebisweden wrote; “Lucifer mouth piece and brother.”

Another netizen known as DuckFriday had this to say,

“Come, is that you can’t even be off socials for a moment. Well, one must not expect excellence from you.”

Another netizen known as Cecilia Daniels had this to say,

“What a heartless father you are. Your child died today. And yet this is what you have to post.”

See his post below;



