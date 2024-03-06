Nollywood actor and director, Charles Inojie has paid tribute to his late colleague, John Okafor, better known by his stage name Mr Ibu, calling his death an “irreparable loss” to the Nigerian film industry.

In an interview with Channels TV, the veteran actor highlighted the deceased’s unique comedic talent, stating that he was “incomparable” and “irreplaceable” within Nollywood.

Writing further, Charles Inojie suggested that simply casting Mr Ibu in a film was enough to guarantee its success, referring to him as “a blockbuster” in himself.

The movie star also praised his late colleague’s ability to convey humor without relying solely on dialogue, instead using his “facial expressions, body language and gestures” to communicate effectively.

He described this talent as something “that doesn’t come cheap” and expressed that his presence will be deeply missed.

In his words;

“There’s sometimes you lose a person in an industry and you say, well, so or so person would replace him. But Mr Ibu is irreplaceable. Mr Ibu spears with every part of his body.

“He is probably one of the few people in Africa that would sit without saying anything would communicate a million messages with his facial expressions, body language and gestures without verbalising just one word of dramatic dialogue. That doesn’t come cheap. We are going to miss that.

“You have John [Okafor], you have a blockbuster.”

