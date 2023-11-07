The fans of BBNaija All stars winner Ilebaye, ‘Baye Tribe’, have dragged her colleague CeeC and her fans to filth after claiming they gifted her a mansion at Lekki, Lagos state.

A video surfaced on the internet where the fans of reality star CeeC ‘Spartans’ reportedly gifted her a house worth N700 million at Lekki to mark her birthday.

In a live video shared on Instagram, the reality star and lawyer could be seen crying after she received her huge surprise. She was also presented with 31 money bouquet as a way to celebrate her 31st birthday.

Reacting…

@PharmSam: “So people who stopped their go fund me at 2.2k dollars now miraculaously bought a house worth N80K dollars…audioooooo”.

@Cleaninglagos: “Abeg how much is Nigeria? N700billion house. I love ceece but which kin something be this?”

@Verracrussy: “Una mind no go touch ground, for this kind lie😂.”

@cutyuno: “Poor people children will be doing too much when thy never even chop them dey contribute 😂😂😂😂”.

Owoseun: “Even Cee C’s fans are shocked!”