The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) expressed its profound grief today, March 2nd, 2024, confirming the passing of renowned actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

According to the AGN President, Emeka Rollas, Mr Ibu ‘s manager confirmed cardiac arrest as the cause of death.

The Guild offered its deepest condolences to Mr. Ibu’s family and loved ones.

In a further note of sorrow, the AGN also extended its condolences to actress Kate Henshaw, who lost her mother on the same day.

The Guild expressed its support and solidarity with both families during this difficult time.

Emeka wrote:

“Sad Day for Actors Guild of Nigeria.

Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today and Mr Ibu suffered cardiac arrest according to his manager for 24 years Mr Don Single Nwuzor.

I announce with deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didnt make it.

May his soul rest in peace.

