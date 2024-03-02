Nollywood actress and filmmaker Crowncy Anyanwu has announced the birth of her first child.

The filmmaker announced the good news to her fans via her Instagram page.

Sharing photos of herself and her first child, Crowncy Anyanwu expressed her joy, calling the newborn her “most adorable gift from above” and fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming a mother.

While declaring that the journey “wasn’t easy at all,” the new mom expressed her gratitude to God for making the nine-month-long pregnancy “simple.”

She also conveyed her deep respect and admiration for all mothers.

In her words;

“Finally my most adorable gift from above is here fam, ur girl crowncy is now a mother 💃💃💃💃 this is all I prayed for all my life , and God answered me.

This journey of nine months wasn’t easy at all, but in all God came through for me and made it look simple. I sincerely respect and adore all mothers. And may all female who wishes to be called a mother soon carry their own bundle of joy this year too .Amen🙏. Congratulations are in order fam💯”

