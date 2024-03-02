Nigerian AI sensation, Jadrolita, recently has received a car from her manager on her birthday .

At only 16 years old, the influencer has already made a name for herself, not just for her talent, but also for her impressive car collection.

Just a few months ago, Jadrolita made headlines when she purchased her first car. She received praises from her fans for being hardworking.

Yesterday was her birthday and Jadrolita received a second car as a gift from her manager.

Taking to social media, the content creator couldn’t contain her excitement as she appreciates her boss and everyone who sent her birthday wishes on social media.

“Congratulations to me on yet another car A wonderful birthday gift from my manager to me. Thank you so much boss. Thanks to everyone for the birthday wishes and gifts, it means everything to me.” She wrote.

See below;

ALSO READ:“Love is sweet ooo” – Classmates grin with envy as lecturer celebrate student-wife’s birthday with handwritten note (Video)