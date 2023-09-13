A Nigerian lecturer at an unidentified college has drawn reactions online when he was captured sending a heartfelt birthday greeting to his wife, a classmate.

The man proceeded to the whiteboard in the video, but his face was not entirely visible when he started writing on it.

The moment he wrote, “HAPPY BirthDA, Love,” on the board, the female students in the class erupted in joy and happiness.

The clip’s caption, “The lecturer was her husband, and after the lecture, he did this,” made it plain that the message, penned by the lecturer, was in honor of a woman in the same class, whose face was later displayed in the video, who was celebrating her birthday.

See some reactions below:

@Mr SAM: “which kain lecturer be this wey dey start with capital letter and end with small letter? only in nigeria.”

@oseniketo: “English na big problem. see the so called teacher or lecturer too. Lower case inside upper case.”

@Rubaya sadick: “Let me understand the English well Ooo. the lecturer is her husband or was her husband? na question.”

@Taaj: “Aa only this thing dem go remember. ask dem wetin dem teach them that day, u go hear wonders.”

Watch video below;