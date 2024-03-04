Popular Nigerian dancer, Usiwo Orezinena Jane, professionally known as JaneMena and her husband, Mr Plies has welcomed their second child.

The exciting news was shared on her Instagram page few minutes ago with a caption revealing the baby’s birthday as February 16, 2024, and weight as 3.7 kilograms.

Janemena also shared a heartwarming video, offering a glimpse of the her second child and capturing her joyful moments with her husband and two children.

The caption reads; “16•02•2024~~3•7KG❤️ cc Jane x plies Janemena Tv.”

Note that the dancer married her husband, Andre Plies, in 2019, after dating for several years. They welcomed their first child together on October 25, 2022.

Fans and well-wishers have flooded Mena’s social media with congratulatory messages.

Congratulations to the beautiful family!

