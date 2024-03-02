Gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie Wiseborn has sparked reactions after sharing a kiss at their wedding today.

The couple’s week-long celebration culminated in a white wedding and reception, where a surprising moment captured the attention of online audiences.

A video circulating online shows Moses Bliss and his wife sharing a kiss during the ceremony.

While Marie offered a peck, Moses surprised many by drawing her in for a much more passionate kiss.

This display of affection sparked a range of reactions among netizens, particularly considering the couple’s religious background.

Social media users expressed amusement, with some playfully commenting on the intensity of the kiss.

Others voiced surprise, questioning why the couple didn’t share a similar kiss during the church ceremony.

tade.wills wrote: “Man of God has been hungry mehn 😂😂”

beauevent wrote: “Blood of Jesus you mean minister moses can do this kind of thing wow 🙌 God bless their union 😍”

officialnifferscreations wrote: “That kiss is nothing close to holy ooo, this is the Moses we all have been waiting for…. What a kiss oooo”

ebubeprecious.o wrote: “This girl go see shege for the oza room. He swallowed her mouth 😂😂😂”

sleekyunicorninteriors asked: “I’ve been waiting ooo… and is there a reason they didn’t kiss in church?”

teez_gram_art wrote: “Moses wan swallow this woman chew her like chewing stick, easy o 😂😂😂”

