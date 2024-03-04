Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor aka Mr. Ibu’s body has been moved from a mortuary in Lagos to his home state of Enugu.

Mr. Ibu passed away on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024, after battling health complications for several months. The beloved actor was 62 years old.

A video shared on social media by actress Doris Ogala captured the moment Mr. Ibu’s body was transported from the Lagos mortuary.

Mr. Ibu was a prominent figure in the Nigerian film industry, known for his comedic roles and distinctive style. His passing has been met with an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues across the nation.

The details surrounding Mr. Ibu’s funeral arrangements are still to be announced by his family.

Watch below;

ALSO READ:“You wey get belle for person husband” – Uche Maduagwu blasts Judy Austin over sermon to young ladies