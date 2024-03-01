Nollywood comic actor, Quadri Oyebamiji Tomori aka Sisi Quadri has been confirmed dead.

The sad news of his death was announced today by his colleagues, Adekunle Abolade, Biola Bayo and others.

Abolade wrote via Facebook, “Rest in Peace Sisi Quadri. I watched Anikulapo Series early this morning and saw him died in the film, so he will die in real life today

😭 May Allah grant him Aljanat Fridauz 🙏.”

Also sharing the sad news, Biola Bayo wrote on her verified Instagram handle;

“You will be greatly missed, Sisi Quadri. May your soul rest in perfect peace”.

The cause of death is reported to be kidney-related issues, according to blogger, Seun Oloketuyi.

“Developing story @iamsisiquadri was said to have died of kidney-related issues”. He wrote.

The deceased was born on December 25, 1979, in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.

He was known for his comedic roles in Yoruba Nollywood films, starting his acting career around a decade ago.

The movie star earned the nickname “Sisi Quadri” for his role in the movie, “Seranko Seniyan”.

Some of his popular films include “Aje Ni Eegun,” “Iya Oko Mi,” and “Omo Iya Oko.”

