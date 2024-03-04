Award-winning Afrobeat artist, Adekunle Gold, is overwhelmed with emotion after selling out his concert at Wembley Arena in London.

A video circulating online shows the singer, visibly emotional, being comforted by his wife Simi and daughter Deja after the sold-out show.

Wembley Arena, with a capacity of 12,500, is a prestigious venue and holds a special place in the music industry. Burna Boy is the only other Nigerian artist to have achieved the feat of selling out the arena.

This event marks a significant milestone in Adekunle Gold’ s career.

Social media users have expressed their congratulations and support for the artist, with many hailing him as a true inspiration.

Watch below;

ALSO READ:“You bought me my 1st laptop for editing in 2014” Skit maker, Sirbalo emotional as he mourn Mr Ibu, recounts all he did for him