A woman known as @RealySapelePikin on social media, has called out Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss for not getting married to a Nigerian woman.

Recall that the music star recently tied the knot with Marie Wiseborn, a lawyer from Ghana, sparking mixed reactions online.

Reacting to this, a Nigerian woman took issue with his choice, questioning if Moses Bliss couldn’t find someone suitable in Nigeria, especially considering his music’s popularity there.

She further expressed frustration, suggesting Nigerian men often don’t appreciate their own women as much as those from other countries.

Her comment ignited online discussions. Some people expressed disappointment and questioned his choice, suggesting there were suitable partners in Nigeria and criticizing what they perceived as a lack of appreciation for Nigerian women.

Others found it funny and made jokes about it.

However, Many people defended the couple and said it’s okay for him to marry whoever he wants, regardless of their country.

angelaeguavoen said: “Eyah e pain am o😂

Sorry sorry sorry don’t cry don’t cry 😂😂😂”

majestics.digital said: “It’s always the ones with blurry camera”

tynafey said: “Madam rest in Jesus, just wish the couple congratulations”

dolapo_oshin said: “Have you people seen Lucifer face before? Guys, that is HER.”

kawandooempire stated: “On behalf of all the Nigerian girls and women, this woman does NOT speak for us. We do NOT know her”

Watch the video below:

