A Ugandan lady is going viral after a video captured her overcome with emotion during a Davido concert in Uganda.

The video shows the woman singing passionately before OBO noticed her in the crowd.

He walked over, held her hands, and sang with her briefly.

The Ugandan lady shed tears of joy as she holds onto Davido tightly even after he tries to leave. She was so emotional even after the music star left her and continued singing.

The video has sparked reactions on social media. Many people suggested it was religious fervor, while some pointed to the influence of alcohol.

However, other pointed out that the woman was simply overcome with joy from meeting her favorite musician and having a personal moment with him.

MOWMONEE: “She’s crying cuz Davido is gone already.”

Yusuf Salimmash: “And maybe she has never even cry like this while praying.”

Kelvin Chap: “You can not worship and cry in church but see you.”

Shien: “but what happened to galz, now y is she crying.”

user5943627995731: “the boyfriend should buy such shorts and white tshirt then be playing davido’s songs.”

Linda ojd: “who also realized that it was the power of beer making her to cry.”

Bazbuza: “I never cry for any artist even though they are performing in front of me am I a potato or what.”

Denhillsfamily256: “Kati why was she crying ummm mama the way she was singing the song, you may think it’s a emotional gospel song.”

Watch below;

