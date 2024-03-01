A man identified as Shola has criticized Big Brother Naija (BBN) star, Queen Mercy Atang following her engagement.

Recall that the influencer recently announced her engagement to her longtime friend on social media, sparking mixed reactions.

While many fans congratulated Queen Atang, a man identified as Shola made critical remarks about her relationship history.

Shola claimed Queen was using her fiance as a “retirement plan” after “exploring with other men” and having a child outside of marriage.

He further went on to make generalizations about women, stating they often neglect “nice guys” only to return to them later.

In his words;

“So I just saw the news about BBN’s Queen getting engaged to a man she’s been with since 2016, but in between she had a baby with Lord Lamba. This is how a lot of women move, it’s a female self-destructive behavior.

There would be a nice guy in the corner, but you wouldn’t take him seriously or you even reject him, then you go to the streets, and explore with men who don’t care about you, men who have no plans of keeping you, become a single mom or a baby mama, then go back to the nice guy who has always wanted you, use him as your retirement plan, and you still win since it’s the innocent nice guy that will have to live with all the mess you did put yourself through.

Nice guys always finish last”.

Queen has not responded to the criticism publicly. However, many fans have come to her defense, highlighting the importance of individual experiences and condemning the use of generalizations.

See below;

