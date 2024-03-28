Popular Nigerian actor, Browny Igboegwu recently took to Instagram to share his heartwarming experience bonding with his daughter.

Recall that the movie star and his wife welcomed their daughter in 2020 after struggling with infertility for 10 years.

However, due to reasons that haven’t been made public, Browny was unable to travel to Canada to be with his family.

Thankfully, he has been reunited with his wife and child.

In a video, Browny Igboegwu is seen enjoying quality time with his daughter, taking her for a walk and playing with her at home.

Sharing the video, the proud dad playfully emphasized his newfound appreciation for fatherhood.

He wrote;

“So this is what you guys have been enjoying as father. Chai fatherhood sweet shaa. I have taken over babysitting from my wife and am enjoying it”

Watch below;

