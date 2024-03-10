BBNaija All-stars housemate, Frodd has expressed his love and appreciation for his wife, Pharm Chi on her birthday.

In a heartfelt message, the reality star highlighted the positive impact Pharm Chi has on their lives and thanked her for her dedication.

On her birthday , Frodd declared his unwavering love for his wife, declaring that he belongs to her forever.

He wrote:

“It’s my Babies Birthday.

Thank you for bringing more grace and focus to our lives

Thank you for the ( morning NLP / NSSPD and Halleluyah midnight prayers )

Thank you for doing life with me

Happy Birthday to you my Happy Debit Alert 🚨

Happy Birthday My Beautiful loving wife @pharmchi__

Happy Mothers Day / I belong to you forever”

