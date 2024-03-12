Big Brother Naija “Shine Ya Eyes” alumna Queen Mercy Atang and her fiancee, David Oyekanmi will be having a traditional wedding ceremony today.

Just two weeks ago, the reality star announced her engagement, posting a picture flaunting her engagement ring and expressing her love for David.

She later revealed that her man proposed with a diamond ring.

Queen Atang and her fiancee has now released their pre-wedding photos in anticipation of the traditional ceremony.

In the photos, the mother of one stunned in the beautiful Akwa-Ibom traditional attire, while David embraces the Yoruba cultural wear.

Sharing the photos, David expressed his anticipation on Instagram, writing; “It’s about Time!!! And King David said “This is now bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh. Genesis 2:23 NKJV”

Queen shared the same photos with the caption; “The journey to becoming Iyawo Deji begins today.”

See below;

