Nigerian fashion designer, Toyin Lawani has marked her birthday with stunning photos.

Taking to her Instagram page, the stylist crowned herself the “King of Fashion” and celebrated reaching a new milestone in her life.

She thanked the photographer and husband, Segun Wealth who took her pictures.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY

TO THE KING OF FASHION 👑👑

HAS I MARK ANOTHER MILESTONE THIS YEAR,

I PRAY TO GOD TO GRANT ALL MY HEART DESIRES🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Shot by the lenslord @segun_wealth 👊

REMEMBER SHES KOF FOR A REASON 👑🥷⭐️🦅” she wrote.

In another post, Toyin Lawani shares more gorgeous birthday photos as she playfully teased her followers, suggesting that there are more surprises coming.

She wrote;

“You felt I was done ?????

Na let’s wake up to this master piece designed by the king of fashion 👊👊👊

It’s Kof world day ,

Happy 24th Birthday to me ♓️💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻”

See below;

ALSO READ:“In terms of switching & focusing on hustles, she’s my ROLE MODEL” Media personality, Pooja shower praises on Funke Akindele