Nigerian fashion designer, Toyin Lawani has marked her birthday with stunning photos.
Taking to her Instagram page, the stylist crowned herself the “King of Fashion” and celebrated reaching a new milestone in her life.
She thanked the photographer and husband, Segun Wealth who took her pictures.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY
TO THE KING OF FASHION 👑👑
HAS I MARK ANOTHER MILESTONE THIS YEAR,
I PRAY TO GOD TO GRANT ALL MY HEART DESIRES🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Shot by the lenslord @segun_wealth 👊
REMEMBER SHES KOF FOR A REASON 👑🥷⭐️🦅” she wrote.
In another post, Toyin Lawani shares more gorgeous birthday photos as she playfully teased her followers, suggesting that there are more surprises coming.
She wrote;
“You felt I was done ?????
Na let’s wake up to this master piece designed by the king of fashion 👊👊👊
It’s Kof world day ,
Happy 24th Birthday to me ♓️💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻”
See below;
