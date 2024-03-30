Nigerian comedian, AY has caused stir online following his birthday message to his wife, Mabel Makun on her birthday.

Sharing beautiful photos of the celebrant, the actor didn’t acknowledged her as his wife.

AY Makun described his wife as the mother of his children as he wishes her a happy birthday.

He wrote: “ Happy birthday to @realmabelmakun, the mother of my lovely kids. May you be blessed with everything your heart desires.”

His post was welcomed with mixed reactions as many wondered if Mabel is still married to him.

i_am_emmysunday11: “From wife to just baby mama….. I hope y’all fix whatever it’s going on with y’all.”

shurlla_dmw: “lol funny pipo u sef b father of her kids now o.”

still_cute_stainless: “The mother of your kids only?? Ahhh God protect both of you….this home n marriage is covered with the precious Blood of Jesus Hbd Beauty.”

psalmsyne_77: “@aycomedian is she just your baby mama now ? Abeg talk make Boi’s knows cos she’s too beautiful to be a single Mother oo Happy birthday to a Beautiful soul @realmabelmakun.”

renees7744: “Ay we don’t understand which one is mummy michelle and ayomide anyway I trust gistlovee.” cynthia_ish: “Has it come to this??!”

After being called out via comment section, AY edited the post and wrote; “Happy birthday to @realmabelmakun. The very Industrious Mummy Michelle and Ayomide. I pray that your new year is loaded with every good thing and that you will continue to be happy always with more grace and love in Jesus’ name. Amen”

See below;

