In a heartwarming update celebrating both her new arrival and her fans, Nigerian dancer JaneMena shared photos with her family.

The post overflows with gratitude for the support she’s received.

The influencer expressed her sincere appreciation for the prayers, love, and congratulations that flowed in for her and her family following the recent birth of her second child.

Janemena extended blessings to her fans, assuring them that they too will experience future celebrations and positive changes.

With a message brimming with optimism, the dancer declared that her fans’ “status change” has already been approved by God and their struggles are over.

She wrote;

” I haven’t had time to say this but Thank you, Thank you so much for your prayers, love, congratulatory messages towards me and my family. Una love dey show. May God keep blessing you all for me. You will forever be congratulated and celebrated. In fact, you may not see it yet, but your status change has already been approved by God and no man can change it. The struggles are over in Jesus name, Amennnn! Love you, love you all❤️🥹”

See below;

