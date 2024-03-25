Fans are rejoicing today after popular Nigerian content creator Egungun (real name Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke) announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend.

In a heartwarming surprise, the skit maker and this girlfriend, Pashotah took to their respective Instagram pages to share the news of their fans.

Egungun shared photos from engagement party while Pashotah shared the video.

In the video, Egungun could be seen getting down on one knee, and his girlfriend’s joyous acceptance has fans overflowing with congratulations.

Egungun, known for his side-splitting skits, has brought a different kind of joy to his followers this time.

The comment sections on his posts are flooded with messages of well wishes and excitement for the happy couple.

The news has left many rejoicing as many noted how the skitmaker settled for a lady without BBL (Brazilian Butt Surgery).

One Lotus Bun wrote, “Na only slim girls dem dey marry. BBL na for enjoyment

One Yomide wrote, “Them use girls with B do content come marry slim girls. Say that’s massive baby

One Gamji wrote, “E no carry that’s massive!! Another reason why you lot should think well before doing yansh. It’s not necessary at all

One Obianuju Priscilla wrote, “Congratulations baba. So who go come marry dem BBL girls?

One Mais Hairline wrote, “Natural body ladies will always win. You think men don’t know what they want, they play”.

See below:

ALSO READ:“My Honeyboy, Love of my life” Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and husband pens sweet note to each other as they makes their 28th wedding anniversary