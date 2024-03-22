Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has initiated the rearrest of social media influencer Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

This was revealed by Nigerian media personality, Stella Dimoko Korkus.

The reported reason behind this action is alleged cyberbullying directed at the actress.

VeryDarkMan is also accused of claiming that Tonto Dikeh secretly co-runs the controversial gossip blog Gistlover.

This blog has reportedly caused the thespian to receive threats due to its anonymous nature.

The report from Korkus indicates that VDM is currently being held in a detention cell located in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city. The arrest reportedly occurred just a few hours ago.

The post reads:

“Social media critic very dark man is presently in a cell in Abuja…He was arrested some hours ago for allegedly cyber bullying Actress Tonto Dikeh and alleging that she co runs toxic blog gistlov**** that has earned her threat to life from people looking for the owner of the Blog,”

The latest update about VeryDarkMan has spurred reactions online as it comes amid his recent drama with Bobrisky and Nkechi Blessing

See below:

ALSO READ: I’m not seeking your opinion – Portable’s 4th baby mama, Ashabi Simple slams those advising her to move on