Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan has caused a stir online with her ideas about dating and money.

Taking to Instagram, the music star asked why people get upset when someone says men shouldn’t date if they have no money.

According to her, there are three ways someone can be “broke”: financially, mentally, and spiritually.

Financial brokenness, according to Cynthia Morgan, is the most important.

Traditionally, men are supposed to take care of the money in a relationship. But she says it’s okay if a man finds love even when he’s broke.

The real problem, Cynthia Morgan says, is if two people are dating and they both have no money, no mental strength, and no spiritual grounding.

That kind of relationship, is a bad idea.

In her words;

“Not sure why people take it personal when they say men shouldn’t be broke and dating. Firstly I will like to state that there are three types of brokenness,1, financial brokenness, mental brokenness and spiritual brokenness. But let me expanciate on the financial brokenness. men are natural providers. If you’re lucky to find a woman that doesn’t mind cool. But two financially, spiritually and mentally broke people dating should be a crime in my opinion”

