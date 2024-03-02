Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, professionally known as Mr Ibu is dead.

The sad news was shared by Popular Blogger, Tosin Silverdam.

In video shared via his Instagram page, the influencer revealed that the actor died at Evacare hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Tosin, while announcing that Mr Ibu is dead, emphasized that he has confirmed the news.

However, he didn’t specify the source of confirmation.

Speaking further, Tosin Silverdam shared his admiration for Mr. Ibu and how he was loved by fans who grew up watching him.

He said;

“I’m sweating, Omo God. It’s sad to announce the passing of Mr. Ebun, legendary actor, Nollywood actor, one of our favourites. The man we all grew up loving, watching and everything, yes I confirmed it, I’ve been seeing it online but I confirmed it. Mr Ibu has passed on.May his Soul rest in peace. Mr Ibu passed on in the early hours of today at Evacare hospital where he has been, you know, receiving treatment and everything, we thought he was getting better, but he may his soul rest in peace. It is well.

Confirming the news, VeryDarkMan wrote;

“Mr ibu has passed on,he was rushed to the hospital this morning at 4am for a surgery and never came out,rest in peace legend………….guys,girls stay away from polygamy”

Watch below;

ALSO READ:“You didn’t even post her before or after her birthday. You are not just a clown but an entire circus” BBTitans’ Yvonne Godswill slams Lord Lamba