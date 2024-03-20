A heated online exchange has erupted in Nigeria between public figures Bobrisky, VeryDarkMan (VDM), and Uncle Nasco.

The controversy began when Bobrisky, a well-known personality known for embracing an unconventional lifestyle, publicly clarified his identity as transgender.

Following this announcement, VeryDarkMan (VDM) made critical comments regarding Bobrisky’s openness about being transgender. comments. He expressed disapproval of Bobrisky’s identity.

According to him, a person like Bobrisky was supposed to be behind bars because he had come out publicly as gay and yet, for a country that legalizes gay, he was still free.

Bobrisky responded strongly, accusing VDM of hypocrisy. He revealed that the social media critic had engaged in a lot of gay activities I. The past and he even knew some of the men that he was running with. Bob concluded by warning VeryDarkMan to leave his name out of his mouth.

Seeing an opportunity to support Bobrisky, media personality Uncle Nasco entered the fray. The content creator slammed VDM, stating that he had previously admitted to engaging in sexual acts with men in exchange for money.

Uncle Nasco pointed out that both Bobrisky and VeryDarkMan are the same and if Bob is to be arrested, the police also needs to arrest VDM.

“what is the difference between you and Bob Risky?” he asked.

Uncle Nasco made a pointed statement, suggesting that if VDM had previously engaged in sexual acts with men for money, then VDM might have some level of attraction to the same sex.

He argued that this contradicts VDM’s criticism of Bobrisky’s identity.

Watch below;

ALSO READ:“As una dey cry bl00d, bond over trauma and fall in love. You will make a good couple” joy Isi Bewaji mock Isreal DMW and Lord Lamba over heartbreak