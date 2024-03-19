Nigerian writer, Joy Isi Bewaji has ignited a firestorm on social media following a recent advice she gave Isreal DMW and Lord Lamba.

Recall that Isreal DMW, the aide to singer Davido, recently went through a very public separation from his wife.

The situation involved harsh words and insults being exchanged online.

Lamba, a skit maker, also experienced a breakup with his baby mama, Queen Atang, who recently got engaged to her Longtime friend, King David.

Taking to her Facebook page, Joy Isi Bewaji suggested that Isreal DMW and Lord Lamba, bound by their shared experience of heartbreak, should find solace in each other’s company.

She encouraged them to “bond over their trauma” and potentially form a new relationship.

According to her, they will make a good couple.

In her words;

“As Lamba and lsraeIdmw dey cry blaaaad…

I will advise dem to bond over their t.r.a.u.m.a.

Take each other out… go for drinks, look into each other’s eyes, hold hands, kiss and fall in love.

Lamba and DMW will make a good couple.

W0men dump una nor be end of the world.

Move on!

Na everyday menz dey “dump” womenz and nobody di£d.

Alfamalus, try and move on without thr0wing tantrums.

You are the real simpsssss!!!

Crying and wailing and wettiing ya diapers.

Ewooo!

Find peace o!

Find love with each other.

Alfamalus should date alfamalus.

T for breakfast served 🤭”

The post has sparked a heated debate online. Some viewers find the suggestion insensitive, particularly in light of Isreal DMW’s past actions.

Others find humor in the idea, while a separate group expresses concern for the emotional well-being of both men.

