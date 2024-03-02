Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi has expressed grief and gratitude for his friend and colleague, Sisi Quadri, who recently passed away.

Taking to Instagram, the movie star offered prayers for the deceased’s family, wishing them peace and comfort in their time of loss.

Kunle Remi went on to recall a specific instance where Sisi Quadri stayed by him and cared for him while he was sick on the set of the movie “Anikulapo”.

He acknowledged the late actor’s artistic talent, stating that his art will forever hold a place in their hearts.

In his words:

“I pray for the family of Sisi Quadri, I pray peace and comfort in this trying time. I am glad to have shared the screen with him intimately and laughed so much with him.

Thank you king! Rest well.

I recall being sick on the set of Anikulapo, Sisi stood by me and watched me get

better. Your art lives in our hearts forever.

Thank you for being gracious.

I celebrate you.”

See below;

