Nollywood actress and author, Laide Bakare faced online criticism regarding her outfits at her recent book launch event for “Becoming Laide Bakare.”

Videos from the event showed Bakare sporting a cream jumpsuit with an orange kimono and later dancing in a sky-blue gown.

While some fans praised her celebratory spirit, others expressed disapproval of her attire and makeup, questioning the stylist’s choices.

Bakare responded swiftly to the critics, clarifying that the outfits were part of a staged performance she had written and designed.

She wrote, “My stage performance costume, that got them talking 🤩🤣 But wait o, shebi Na me write ✍️ script and design d costume How come you now know better than the owner? Open your brain. It’s A costume for stage play. Ori yin ma ti ku o. O which kain over sabi dey worry una self?🤣”.

She further questioned why critics weren’t focusing on her expensive, 1.8 million Naira human hair extensions.

“But wait o😃 Why are you people not talking about my 100 percent human hair worth nothing less than 1.8 million. Really? E da o😃 link in my bio☝️ NOW AVAILABLE ON AMAZON AND SELAR. start your financial Break through journey Today. Hair installed by @urbanbeautyplace” she wrote in another post.

