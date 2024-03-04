Nollywood actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella Maris, was seen emotionally distraught as his body was transported from Evercare Hospital mortuary.

Recall that the movie legend passed away on Saturday.

Few hours ago, a video of his family, including his sons Valentine and Daniel, removing his body from the morgue surfaced online.

According to reports, the deceased’s body is being transported to Mr Ibu’s hometown for burial.

Another video captured Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella in tears as his body is being moved out of the mortuary.

In the video, Mrs Stella, clad in black, was visibly grief-stricken and received consolation from family members.

Social media users expressed their condolences and noted Mrs. Maris’ weight loss, with some offering words of comfort and prayers for the family during this difficult time.

One Mie Bambini Plus Size wrote, “Top painful to watch

One Ebi Ojoo wrote, “This woman slim abeg

One Nickky Lawve wrote, “Sad she is really down

One Purple Spring wrote, “This is painful Sha

One Hope Charles wrote, “May God console her

One Obidiya 1st wrote, “She really slimmed down”.

Watch below;

