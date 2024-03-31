Yesterday, Gospel singer, Moses Bliss shared a video on social media of himself and his wife arriving his state, Akwa Ibom for his concert.

In the video, the couple were warmly welcomed by the singer’s fans.

Sharing the video, he wrote;

“Just arrived with my wife @mariewiseborn to my state for @blissexperience_ Akwa Ibom “The Home Coming”.

Thank you so much to my people for receiving us so warmly, we appreciate all the efforts. Special Thank you to my Governor HE Pastor Umo Eno for your unwavering support and love. We are humbled and we love it here.”

However, instead of talking about the concert, people started talking online about what the wife of Moses Bliss, Marie Wiseborn, was wearing.

Some people said her outfit looked old-fashioned and not as stylish as what she wore at their wedding.

Others thought she might be dressing differently because she’s now married to a gospel singer.

Tomisinfoluwa wrote: “Na minister’s wife na. Minister dy hot you dey turn yourself to old woman😂😂.”

Its_Yhettyqueen wrote: “To think she use to dress hot before getting married. But she want dey act holy Mary scene for us. See as husband kit up. You come dress like something I don’t even know.”

Michael_mickyt1 wrote: “Why the wife dress like old woman ,wey she suppose hot anyhow.”

Amakah199 wrote: “She is trying so hard to prove to us that she is mummy GO. someone that attracted her husband with dancing then on her wedding day she no fit dance again.😏”

howolarbeeholla wrote: “The dress is making her look old. There are ways to go about dressing decent and covered but you will still look ravishing.”

Watch below;

