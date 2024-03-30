Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed, recently took to social media to introduce their child to the world, sharing the face of their baby for the first time.

The couple, who announced their pregnancy in April 2023, have kept details about the exact birthdate private.

However, they took to Instagram yesterday to unveil the face of their bundle of joy.

Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed shared a photo of their baby, accompanied by a heartfelt caption expressing their gratitude to God.

“Thank you JESUS You daily make all grace abound unto us❤”. They wrote in a joint post.

The post was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities.

See below:

