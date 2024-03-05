A Nigerian woman has warmed hearts online after she stormed husband’s shop, to surprise him on his birthday.

The woman visited her husband’s shop on his birthday, bringing a brand new phone, a money bouquet, and a cake.

The heartwarming moment was captured on video and shared online with the caption “My world best hubby.”

It shows the husband beaming with joy as his wife embraces him tightly.

The gesture resonated with many social media users, who flooded the comments section with positive messages.

Many viewers expressed their admiration for the wife’s thoughtfulness and wished the couple continued happiness. relationships.

wendys505: “To marry just Dey hungry me🥺😩abeg your husband get brother.”

oluchi: “doing this for my bro by God’s grace. that soul needs a baby boy treatment.”

Hadiza idi Yusuf: “this is so romantic 💖😻💖💖💖 may God bless you guys with your heart desires.”

Bella_Goodlife: “Nothing like loving someone who loves u in return😍 ur home is bless.”

Nellyorganics: “my own is that your husband is cute and I want him .. period.”

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “The King of Fashion” Toyin Lawani hail herself as she marks birthday with stunning photos