BBNaija All-stars housemate, Angel Smith has celebrated her mother, Titilala on her 41st birthday.

The reality star took to her Twitter page to share throwback photos of herself and mother alongside the celebrant’s recent photo.

In a sweet post, Angel Smith showered her mother with love and expressed her gratitude.

She described her as the “the prettiest woman in the world.

Angel acknowledged her mother’s positive influence, expressing thanks for her being “an amazing mother and an amazing woman.”

She wrote;

“Happy 41st birthday Mummy. You’re the prettiest woman in the world. Thanks for being an amazing mother and an amazing woman. The baddest girl to ever do it🫶🏾 mema wo awoda pa, Me dɔ wo.”

