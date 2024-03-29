Nigerian actor, Zack Orji has traveled to the United Kingdom (UK) for a follow-up appointment after successfully undergoing brain surgery earlier this year.

Rumors of Mr. Orji’s passing had circulated online recently.

However, the Actors Guild of Nigeria President, Emeka Rollas, confirmed that these rumors were false and that Mr. Orji had actually undergone two successful brain surgeries.

To further quell concerns, recent photos show a healthy-looking Zack Orji at the Lagos airport as he departs for the UK.

These photos have been met with a wave of support from fans online, many offering well wishes for his continued recovery.

Jay Logan said: “Wishing him all the best and speedy recovery.”

Mabel Ug wrote, “Lol. Sha, I wish you a quick recovery because you gat see this regime reach its end.”

Life Of Young Officers wrote, “Which once we go believe them he just did two successful brain surgery. You now say he jetted out for surgery.”

J Jeada wrote, “Wish him a successful surgery and quick recovery. I still like him even tho supported that old man.”

Chris Oje wrote, “May God restore his health.”

Rhoda Official wrote, “Speedy recovery. Please remember Chiwetalu Agu.“

See more photos below;

