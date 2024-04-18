Nollywood actor, Mike Godson has acquired a luxurious house in the UK.

This comes just three months after he purchased a luxurious mansion in Lagos, Nigeria.

Taking to his Instagram page, Mike Godson shared a video showcasing his new UK house.

He simply captioned the video, “Another one here🏡 🇬🇧🙏 #Grateful”

This exciting news has generated a wave of congratulations from his fellow celebrities who flooded the comments section with well wishes.

Alex Ekubo wrote, “Congrats Mike Ekubo. The family is proud of you. Grandma mistakenly swallowed shovel, pls send funds

Baba Rex wrote, “Clear road for UK burger

Uju Okoli wrote, “Congratulations Milky

Ifeanyi Kalu wrote, “Congratulations now our vows can have more space

Comedian Craze Clown wrote, “Congratulations

Yomi Casual wrote, “Congratulations Mike.

Victor Okpalan wrote, “Yes! Congratulations”.

See his post below;

