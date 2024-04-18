Nigerian doctor, DR Penking has showered praises on Chioma Rowland, the wife of Nigerian singer, Davido over how she handled her husband’s cheating sagas.

This comes days after a lovedup photo of OBO and a stylist emerged online and after he was captured in a viral video begging sex from a model.

In his post, Dr Penking described Chioma Rowland as a mature and quiet woman who avoids negativity despite being in a high-profile relationship.

According to him, even though there have been relationship issues with Davido in the public eye, she hasn’t spoken negatively about him or fueled gossip.

He pointed out that blogs and gossip circles tried to pressure her into saying negative things, but she remained silent and dignified.

In his words;

“Humble

Quiet

Had relationship issues with Davido and blogs and gossips tried to push her to abuse him and say how short he lasts on bed or the size of his Willie so they’d have what to write but she stayed silent.

They don’t create women like this anymore. Only two are left in Nigeria and they are in the East.”

See below;



ALSO READ: “You reached out to me when she was already dead, stop acting on Live Video” -Late Jumoke Aderounmu’s brother slams Funke Akindele