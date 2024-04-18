Nigerian law graduate Anyim Vera Nnenna has landed an ambassadorial deal and a high-end phone following an incident that went viral.

Vera, a graduate of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), was involved in a disputed testimony at a church service led by Pastor Paul Enenche.

Despite the initial controversy, the situation has taken a positive turn for Vera.

Anyim Vera has bagged an ambassadorial deal with Portland Resorts Hotel, located in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

As part of this deal, she will receive a satellite phone valued at N1.8 million Naira (approximately $4,000 USD).

The announcement regarding Vera’s ambassadorship and phone gift was made by Azubuike Ihemeje, chairman of Portland Resorts Hotel, on Facebook.

According to him, she will be presented with the phone during a fully-funded vacation at the hotel this weekend, which coincides with the hotel’s one-year anniversary celebration.

“ANOTHER BIG ONE! A communication company Ulefone HOUSE has promised to gift Vera Anyim of NOUN one of their premium satellite phone worth 1.8Million Naira, soon as she arrives at Portland Resorts this weekend. Pure Grace!” he wrote in a post via Facebook.

He added in another post;

“The phone company will deliver it to her at Portland Resort in Port Harcourt, where she’ll be treated to a rare premium vacation. Portland Resort is celebrating its one-year anniversary this Sunday, 21st April 2024, and will be opening its luxury cinema and VVIP Lounge Club, of which Vera is currently the brand ambassador,”

See below;

