A talented makeup artist has gone viral for her unique creation; a stunning portrait of celebrity fashion designer Toyin Lawani, painted directly on her lap using makeup.

The artist, known on Instagram as @Sola_please, showcased her skills with a variety of makeup shades and pencils.

In the video, the artist began by sketching the face outline of Toyin Lawani on her lap before meticulously filling it in with makeup.

The final product is a photorealistic portrait capturing Toyin Lawani’s likeness and signature style.

Toyin herself was impressed as she took to social media to acknowledge the artist’s talent.

“So much talent in Nigeria. Give it up for @Sola_please,” she wrote.

See the post and some reactions below:

dreamcloset_ent said: “Wao! This person should go viral so he or she can be promoted. But No, bad news spread more in this part of the world we found ourselves.”

franca_choice said: “Just wow! I’m still practicing how to paint my face.. person don carry am goleg”

dreamthriftworld said: “Wow she got it well so beautiful”

ALSO READ: Bewaji better go and edit your birthday message or pack out of my house – Portable slams one of his wives over “Queen of herself” post