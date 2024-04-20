Nigerian singer Portable is making headlines for his reaction to recent birthday post by one of his wives, Bewaji.

Bewaji took to social media to celebrate another year, declaring herself “Queen of herself” in the caption.

This seemingly innocent statement, however, ignited marital discord.

Portable took offense to the “Queen of herself” title, believing his wife should have used a moniker that acknowledged him.

According to him, she is supposed to identify herself as “Queen of Portable” or “Queen of King Zazoo”

In his comments, Portable fired back with a series of posts expressing his disapproval.

“Queen of your self?????,” he wrote. “Sha calm down make them no use you get me”

He continued: “I don’t understand why you call yourself queen of yourself, Try to dey appreciate who appreciate you”

The situation escalated further when Portable went live on Instagram, delivering an ultimatum to Bewaji.

“Bewaji you better go and edit your birthday message statement ‘Queen of herself’ or pack out of my house right away,” he said in the video.

Portable went on to claim he has “many queens” and if Bewaji doesn’t comply, she’ll be replaced.

“Plènty women to replace you they outside and you will never return back to my mansion” he said.

Portable concluded his accusations by suggesting Bewaji’s friends are misleading her and have ulterior motives:

“All your friends advising and misleading you want to sleep with me” he added.

Bewaji has deleted the post.

