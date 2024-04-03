Nigerian gospel singers, Nathaniel Bassey and Mercy Chinwo have recently been thrust into the center of unsubstantiated rumors circulating online.

A video recently emerged featuring a man suggesting that Chinwo’s husband, Pastor Blessed, request a DNA test for their son.

In the viral video, the man alleged that the child bears a stronger resemblance to fellow gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey than to his parents, Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed.

The man cites Chinwo’s frequent collaborations with Bassey as supposed “evidence” to support his claim.

Neither Mercy Chinwo nor Pastor Blessed have addressed the video publicly.

